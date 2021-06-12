DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $271,858.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $271,858.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.59 or 0.00032645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,481,043 coins and its circulating supply is 1,035,209 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

