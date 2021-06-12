Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $101.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

