Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPM. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

DPM opened at C$8.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.79. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$6.95 and a 1-year high of C$10.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 8.80%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

