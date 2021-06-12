E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $34,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.12.

NYSE HES opened at $89.68 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $90.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,660 shares of company stock valued at $66,399,755 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.