E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $26,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $125.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

