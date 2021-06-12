ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE ECN traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.76. The company had a trading volume of 268,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,976. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$3.81 and a 12 month high of C$8.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -89.39.

ECN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.25.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

