Elastos Price Tops $3.54 (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00010126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $68.30 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,184,449 coins and its circulating supply is 19,293,505 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

