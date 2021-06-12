Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. 19,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,213,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis boosted their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,701,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 653,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 584,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,980.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,001,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

