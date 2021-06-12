Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ECIFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electricité de France currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

ECIFY opened at $2.85 on Friday. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.81.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.