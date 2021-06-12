Electrify.Asia (ELEC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,809.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $677,046.37 and $19,809.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00060896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.25 or 0.00780792 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.39 or 0.08249903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00086574 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

