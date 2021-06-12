Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EA opened at $146.39 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $45,120.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after acquiring an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

