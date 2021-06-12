Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $95,250.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,365.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.72.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
Further Reading: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.