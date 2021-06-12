Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $95,250.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,365.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.72.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

