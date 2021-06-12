Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of ELMUF remained flat at $$60.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.80.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

