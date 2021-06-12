Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after buying an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after buying an additional 182,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 489,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after purchasing an additional 208,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

