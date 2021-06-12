Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 162 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after purchasing an additional 739,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after purchasing an additional 475,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,684,000 after purchasing an additional 196,322 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $121.80 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

