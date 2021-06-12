Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

