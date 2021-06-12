Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 293,617 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 647,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,145 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.84.

NYSE:NLY opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

