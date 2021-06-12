Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 43,651 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,651 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,725,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,102,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $42,438,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.51.

Devon Energy stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.17.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

