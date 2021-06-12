Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.15.

Get Embraer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23. Embraer has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.