Eminer Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eminer has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $962,743.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00061381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.93 or 0.00791132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.89 or 0.08381201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00086968 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

EM is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

