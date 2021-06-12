ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 497.7% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ENGGY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. 7,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,457. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

