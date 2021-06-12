Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $47.14. 144,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,771. The firm has a market cap of $951.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.