Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$9.25 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.50.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.27.

Get Enerplus alerts:

TSE ERF opened at C$8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.28. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$8.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.15.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.41 per share, with a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 199,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,480,903.32. Insiders purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $444,750 over the last three months.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.