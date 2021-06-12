ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.31 ($13.31).

ETR:ENI opened at €10.59 ($12.46) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.27. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €10.62 ($12.49).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

