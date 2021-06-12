Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 132.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 19.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $48.24 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.