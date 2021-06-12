Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,287 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000.

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.20. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $37.70.

