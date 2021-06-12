Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 17.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 50.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of HCM opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.