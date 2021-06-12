Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $738,000.

FAUG opened at $36.80 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.47.

