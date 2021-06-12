Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 79,639 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 214.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,639 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SID. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,018 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

SID opened at $8.90 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

