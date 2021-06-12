Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $79.81 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $51.06 and a 52 week high of $81.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.