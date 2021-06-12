Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ATH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

ATH stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $628,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.