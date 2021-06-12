Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.73.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.