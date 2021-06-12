Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

EQNR traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,819. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,181 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

