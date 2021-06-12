Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $25.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.87. 2,211,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $30,204,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 556.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after buying an additional 819,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $13,861,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,460.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 621,833 shares in the last quarter.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

