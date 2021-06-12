Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.06.

EQX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

