Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.29) earnings per share.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.59.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 58,498 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,403,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

