Erste Group Upgrades UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) to “Hold”

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNCRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

