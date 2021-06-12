Essentia Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $68,467.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00061183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.65 or 0.00789597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.93 or 0.08283984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00086142 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.