Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock remained flat at $$15.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of -0.11.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

