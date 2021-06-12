Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock remained flat at $$15.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of -0.11.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

