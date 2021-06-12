Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Euronext stock remained flat at $$108.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.28. Euronext has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $122.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EUXTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

