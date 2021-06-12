exactEarth (TSE:XCT) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Cormark

exactEarth (TSE:XCT) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of XCT stock opened at C$1.42 on Friday. exactEarth has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 680.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$70.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.30.

exactEarth (TSE:XCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that exactEarth will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the automatic identification system (AIS) messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive, which gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

