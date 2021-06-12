EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target Increased to $7.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to $7.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a tender rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

EXFO has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $340.08 million, a P/E ratio of 592.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EXFO during the 1st quarter valued at $3,996,000. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

