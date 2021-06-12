Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.75 Per Share

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Extended Stay America has decreased its dividend payment by 68.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Extended Stay America has a payout ratio of 972.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAY traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. 48,126,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,897. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.82. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.