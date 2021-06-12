Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $372.23.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,587,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,524,438. The stock has a market cap of $939.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $338.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

