Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $42,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $46,780.00.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.86.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

