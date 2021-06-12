Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Purchased by Point Break Capital Management LLC

Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 138.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,425 shares during the quarter. Fastly accounts for approximately 0.3% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fastly by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Fastly by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $54.38. 3,634,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,828. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 261,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,317,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,956,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

