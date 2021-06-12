Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Shares of FSLY opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,678,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 261,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,546 shares of company stock worth $12,956,143 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

