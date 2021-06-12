Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRT. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FRT stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.61. The company had a trading volume of 587,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.17. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $123.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $613,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,722,000 after buying an additional 194,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after buying an additional 324,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,803,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

