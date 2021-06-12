Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FRT. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.18.

Shares of FRT opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.17. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $123.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $613,939,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 918,372 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

