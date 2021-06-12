Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS opened at $17.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.